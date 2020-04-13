Health

Coronavirus: ‘Worst is over,’ New York governor says, as some states eye reopening

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-‘worst-is-over,’-new-york-governor-says,-as-some-states-eye-reopening

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

First Nation Health Authority sets up an email address for Blueberry River First Nation questions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The First Nation Health Authority has set up a dedicated email address...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canadian oilpatch cutbacks expected to continue despite OPEC agreement

CALGARY — Canadian oil wells will continue to be shut down amid weak global oil prices despite an agreement to limit production struck...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

News that deal to cut global oil production has been finalized is welcomed in Canada

News that a deal was finalized by OPEC and other oil producing nations to cut production by nearly 10...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Six states in the U.S. Northeast took the first tentative step on Monday toward reopening their economies by forming a regional panel to develop a strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions aimed at stanching the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement of the panel, to include economic and health officials from each state as well as the chief of staff of all six governors, came after U.S. President Donald Trump insisted that any decision on restarting the economy was his to make.

The states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, with a total population of 32 million, will join with neighboring Delaware, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island in coordinating their efforts to reopen the economy as more signs the outbreak has stabilized emerged over the weekend.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The joint planning reflected growing concern among health officials and political leaders that easing stay-at-home orders too soon could allow the pandemic to re-accelerate, undoing hard-won progress the country has made in recent weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

2:56Coronavirus outbreak: Cuomo says New York COVID-19 numbers ‘especially tragic’ as death toll surpasses 10,000

Coronavirus outbreak: Cuomo says New York COVID-19 numbers ‘especially tragic’ as death toll surpasses 10,000

“Nobody has been here before,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleB.C. health officials to provide Monday update on coronavirus response
Next articleG20 health ministers to discuss coronavirus impact via video conference next week

More Articles Like This

Canadian airlines suspend most international flights until May 31 due to coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 13, 2020 4:02 pm 3:54Travel Tips: Re-planning your summer vacation during the COVID-19 pandemic WATCH: Travel Tips: Re-planning your summer vacation...
Read more

G20 health ministers to discuss coronavirus impact via video conference next week

Health Global News - 0
By Staff Reuters Posted April 13, 2020 3:39 pm 2:45Coronavirus outbreak: WHO director says countries must ‘fight, unite and ignite’ WATCH: Coronavirus outbreak: WHO director says countries must...
Read more

B.C. health officials to provide Monday update on coronavirus response

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 13, 2020 2:08 pm British Columbia health officials are slated to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 1:30...
Read more

Huron County woman’s scrub cap for nurse snowballs into 100+ person volunteer operation

Health Global News - 0
In less than two weeks, Melissa Erb went from being tagged in a Facebook photo showcasing her handiwork to organizing an operation of over...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv