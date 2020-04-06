coronoavirus-outbreak:-cae-announces-temporary-layoffs,-reduced-work-week

By The Canadian Press

CAE Inc. is temporarily laying off about a quarter of its staff, cutting salaries and suspending its dividend and share repurchase plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, headquartered in Montreal, says it is temporarily laying off 2,600 of its 10,500 employees and placing another 900 employees on a reduced work week.

The company also announced salary freezes and salary reductions for staff not affected by reduced work weeks.

It says its chief executive and executive team will take a 50 per cent reduction,

