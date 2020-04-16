could-saskatchewan-residents-see-meat-shortages-due-to-covid-19?

With some Canadian meat processing plants dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, the Saskatchewan Cattlemen’s Association says in time, the province could see an impact on prices and the variety of meat on grocery store shelves.

“Part of the reality with that whole system is [with] any slowdowns there will be a little lag before you see that show up in the stores,” said Ryder Lee, Saskatchewan Cattlemen’s Association’s CEO.

Recently, the Cargill Meat Solutions plant south of Calgary, which represents more than one-third of Canada’s beef-processing capacity, announced it’s idling its second shift of workers.

This comes after its union recently reported dozens of COVID-19 cases and called for a full, two-week closure with full compensation for its workers.

Other plants, including an Olymel pork plant in Montreal, are slowly reopening after the virus forced a two-week shutdown.

As for what this means for consumers in Saskatchewan, Lee said the impact will really depend on the store.

