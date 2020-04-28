News

Council proclaims MS and Filipino Heritage month in Fort St. John

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – May has been proclaimed as MS Awareness Month and June as Filipino Heritage Month by Mayor Lori Ackerman.

At the Monday, April 27th, 2020, regular council meeting and abiding by social distancing presenters were unable to attend in person, yet the presentation was made by council on their behalf.

Sherri Mytopher, a Council Member for the Northern Regional Chapter MS Society of Canada (MSSC), asked City Council to support the MS Society in a couple of ways. To proclaim May 2020 as MS Awareness Month, raise the MS Society flag for one month at City Hall and light the stage at Centennial Park in the colour red for May 1st, 2020.

Alan Yu, the Founder and Chairman of the Barangay Fort St. John Society, asked City Council to support the Filipino Heritage Month by proclaiming the month of June and by and raising the Filipino flag at City Hall.

Both group’s requests were accepted, and signed proclamations will be mailed to each organization.

