Councillors want residents to support local businesses through gift cards

By Tracy Teves

Essentials 4 Education provides school supplies to low income families

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new non-profit group called Essentials 4 Education (E4E) has been formed to be...
Councillors want residents to support local businesses through gift cards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Councillor Trevor Bolin posted a local Gift Card Challenge on his Facebook account wanting...
North Peace Gymnastics cancells programs up to June 30

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Gymnastics Association (NPGA) posted to its Facebook page they are closed...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Councillor Trevor Bolin posted a local Gift Card Challenge on his Facebook account wanting to inspire others in the community to support local small businesses in the city.

Bolin says he saw it from someone else and decided to get more people involved and bring a more significant awareness, as a small business is a backbone to the city.

“Anything we can all do to help them will ensure they make it through this very tough time,” said Bolin.

The post challenges Bolin’s fellow City Councillors and Mayor Ackerman, who replied with “challenge accepted.”

The post encourages the participants to purchase three gift cards from local businesses as well as Bolin’s three cards he picked. The post instructs readers to copy and paste the post onto their Facebook accounts to keep the momentum going.

Bolin shares, he hopes that people, whether they can afford to help or not, will at least share the post. Bringing awareness to the benefits of small business in the city as everyone in the community needs to stick together, ensuring we can do all we can.

Bolin challenged city councillors yet encouraged others to participate as small and medium-sized businesses are the first to sponsor, help local events and provide secure jobs over a wide range of sectors.

Essentials 4 Education provides school supplies to low income families

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new non-profit group called Essentials 4 Education (E4E) has been formed to be able to provide essential school...
North Peace Gymnastics cancells programs up to June 30

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Gymnastics Association (NPGA) posted to its Facebook page they are closed till further notice. In the letter,...
Fort City Chrysler Presents Movie in a Parking Lot

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As we practice social distancing, movie theatres are closed during this time. Moose FM has partnered with Eagle Vision...
Cenovus Energy reports $1.8B first-quarter loss as oil prices plunged

CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. reported a $1.8-billion loss in its first quarter as oil prices fell due to a drop in demand as...
