Health

Countries using everything from humour to death threats to try to stop coronavirus

Avatar
By Global News
countries-using-everything-from-humour-to-death-threats-to-try-to-stop-coronavirus

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

Feds pulled between bailing out oil and gas and moving to cleaner energy

OTTAWA — Canada's oil producers could only sit and watch as the price of their product plummeted last month...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

New Point of Care Ultrasound Machine for the FSJ Hospital ER

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has announced the arrival of a new Point...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BCNREB sees decrease in sales during first quarter of 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Northern Real Estate Board released its sales numbers for the first quarter...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Some Canadians may think the federal and provincial governments are going overboard by using arrests, fines and jail time to urge people to stay inside and away from one another to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

But as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide soar past one million, other cities and countries are using even stronger and in some cases extreme measures to enforce lockdowns, control narratives and promote certain precautions like wearing face masks.

Even more federal, state and local governments are getting creative in their efforts to get people to pay attention and follow the rules, with some humourous results.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Here’s what officials are resorting to around the world.

Police, military enforcing lockdowns

Although police departments are working with bylaw officers across Canada to help enforce provincial and federal measures, law enforcement elsewhere are being given far deadlier marching orders.

Story continues below advertisement

“Shoot them dead,” Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said in a televised address Thursday, according to Reuters. He said the message was directed to the police and military if they face “trouble and there’s an occasion that they fight back and your lives are in danger.”

“Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you,” he added, this time addressing his citizens who he urged to follow home quarantine measures, including poor residents who have been protesting a lack of government aid.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: UN to decide in a month whether to delay meeting of world leaders
Next articleHow to politely say ‘back off’ during coronavirus outbreak

More Articles Like This

How to politely say ‘back off’ during coronavirus outbreak

Health Global News - 0
We’ve been told time and time again: practise physical distancing and stay at least six feet — or a pool noodle’s distance — away...
Read more

Coronavirus: UN to decide in a month whether to delay meeting of world leaders

Health Global News - 0
The president of the U.N. General Assembly says the 193-member world body will take a decision in the coming month on whether to delay...
Read more

Coronavirus: How environmental destruction influences the emergence of pandemics

Health Global News - 0
There have now been more than one million cases of COVID-19 worldwide and tens of thousands of deaths. Many cities and countries across the globe...
Read more

Coronavirus: Deaths of healthcare workers highlight risks on the front lines

Health Global News - 0
Air raid sirens sounded across China and flags flew at half staff in a tribute Saturday to victims of the coronavirus pandemic including the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv