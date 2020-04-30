HealthNewsRegional

COVID-19 cases in Alberta now over 5,000 as of Wednesday

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, onWednesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta.

According to the Province of Alberta, the total number of confirmed cases is up 315 which now the count to 5,165

Alberta’s death toll due to the virus now sits at 87, which is seven more than reported on Tuesday.

The Province reports that 1,953 patients have since fully recovered from the virus.

According to Alberta Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, 209 patients have been hospitalized and 49 people are in ICU.

A total of 136,511 people have been tested for the virus.

Out of those confirmed with COVID-19, males make up 52 percent of those with the virus.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.

