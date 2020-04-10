COVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – 40 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now brings the total cases to 1,410 in British Columbia.

The Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says 55 people have since passed away from the virus, and while that many have passed away, complete recoveries are now up to 879.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in hospitals across the province is at 128, while 65 are in ICU.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region has increased at 26.

Every health region in British Columbia has patients with COVID-19: 629 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 539 are in the Fraser Health region, 84 are in the Island Health region and 132 are in the Interior Health region.

Dr. Henry says, “This is not the time to travel, unless absolutely necessary. Stay at home and be creative with how you connect and celebrate with family and friends. Find the virtue in virtual and telephone connections. Find togetherness without gathering.”

An online self-assessment tool is available, where you can see if you have symptoms of the virus.