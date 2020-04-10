HealthNews

COVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – 40 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada, G20 mum on cutting oil output, but minister cites good co-operation

OTTAWA — Canada and its G20 partners won't yet be following OPEC nations by cutting production to stop spiralling oil prices...
Read more
HealthDr. Bonnie Henry - 0

Non-medical cloth masks are your choice during COVID-19

By Dr. Bonnie HenryProvincial Health Officer VICTORIA - From the onset of the COVID-19...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – 40 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now brings the total cases to 1,410 in British Columbia.

The Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says 55 people have since passed away from the virus, and while that many have passed away, complete recoveries are now up to 879.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in hospitals across the province is at 128, while 65 are in ICU.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region has increased at 26.

Every health region in British Columbia has patients with COVID-19: 629 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 539 are in the Fraser Health region, 84 are in the Island Health region and 132 are in the Interior Health region.

Dr. Henry says, “This is not the time to travel, unless absolutely necessary. Stay at home and be creative with how you connect and celebrate with family and friends. Find the virtue in virtual and telephone connections. Find togetherness without gathering.”

An online self-assessment tool is available, where you can see if you have symptoms of the virus.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Indigenous minister says cases still low on reserves, but danger high

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Indigenous minister says cases still low on reserves, but danger high

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 10, 2020 6:16 pm The federal minister of Indigenous services says that even though the number of COVID-19 cases on...
Read more

Coronavirus: 23 inmates, 3 staff infected as COVID-19 outbreak in B.C. prison worsens

Health Global News - 0
Twenty-three inmates and three correctional officers have now tested positive for COVID-19 at a B.C. prison. The medium-security Mission Institution is the epicentre of the...
Read more

New Ebola case in Congo days before officials intended to declare end of outbreak

Health Global News - 0
BENI, Congo — A new case of the Ebola virus has been confirmed in eastern Congo, just three days before the country expected to...
Read more

Coronavirus: Can cold weather impact the spread of COVID-19?

Health Global News - 0
Temperatures are expected to take a dip in Calgary this weekend, and with many questions swirling about how warmer weather could slow the spread...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv