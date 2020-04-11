COVID-19 cases remain at 26 in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – 35 new cases of the coronavirus were announced on Saturday, which now brings the total cases to 1,445 in British Columbia.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, says 58 people have passed away from the virus and 905 people have completely recovered.

The number of cases in hospitals across the province is at 134, with 63 of those patients are in ICU.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region remains the same as Friday at 26.

Every health region in British Columbia has patients with COVID-19: 642 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 558 are in the Fraser Health region, 84 are in the Island Health region and 135 are in the Interior Health region.

The approved self-isolation plan went into effect on Friday, April 10, 2020. This means that anyone returning from outside B.C. must have an approved 14-day self-isolation plan before being allowed to return to their residence. The Province will also monitor and provide support to those that submit their plan.

Dr. Henry says, “This is not the time to travel, unless absolutely necessary. Stay at home and be creative with how you connect and celebrate with family and friends. Find the virtue in virtual and telephone connections. Find togetherness without gathering.”

An online self-assessment tool is available, where you can see if you have symptoms of the virus.