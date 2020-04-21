Health

COVID-19 outbreak at Vancouver chicken processing plant as 28 workers test positive for coronavirus

Avatar
By Global News
covid-19-outbreak-at-vancouver-chicken-processing-plant-as-28-workers-test-positive-for-coronavirus

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

MLA Dan Davies to provide hand sanitizer to community on Wednesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, is providing his support to the community during...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

25 new cases of coronavirus in BC, bringing Provincial total to 1,724 as of Tuesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – 25 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, which now brings the...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Peace River Regional District to close regional parks due to COVID-19

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has announced the closure of several regional parks amid the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Posted April 21, 2020 6:26 pm

Public health officials have identified a COVID-19 outbreak at an East Vancouver chicken processing facility.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Twenty-eight employees at United Poultry, located at 534 E. Cordova St., have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH).

After an employee tested positive for the virus on Sunday, VCH officials tested 71 staff members on Monday, 27 of whom tested positive. Officials closed the plant that day.

1:56Coronavirus outbreak at Mission Institution

Coronavirus outbreak at Mission Institution

Employees have been told to self-isolate.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health authority says chicken products from the plant are not being recalled as there is no evidence that food is a likely source or route of transmission for the virus.

“At this time, there have been no reported cases of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19,” reads a VCH statement.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous article25 new cases of coronavirus in BC, bringing Provincial total to 1,724 as of Tuesday
Next articleMLA Dan Davies to provide hand sanitizer to community on Wednesday

More Articles Like This

MLA Dan Davies to provide hand sanitizer to community on Wednesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, is providing his support to the community during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Tomorrow, Wednesday, April...
Read more

25 new cases of coronavirus in BC, bringing Provincial total to 1,724 as of Tuesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 25 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, which now brings the total cases to 1,724 in...
Read more

Coronavirus: London Hydro provides $400k to utility bill assistance program

Health Global News - 0
As the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic has put additional financial pressures on many Londoners, London Hydro has announced it is doubling its annual contribution...
Read more

Sarnia, Ont., mayor urges cautious economic reopening: ‘Momentary popularity is not worth it’

Health Global News - 0
Mayor Mike Bradley  of Sarnia, Ont., says he doesn’t mind “getting a lot of criticism” and he’s hoping politicians at the local, provincial, and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv