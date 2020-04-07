covid-19-pandemic-forces-cfl-to-postpone-start-of-season

The CFL is the latest league to postpone play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league, which was slated to kick off the regular season on June 11, announced Tuesday that the season won’t start before the beginning of July.

“Like our fellow Canadians, we in the CFL are striving to meet today’s challenges with both pragmatism and hope,” commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement.

“We are pragmatic enough to see our country still has sacrifice and hard work ahead of it.”



The announcement follows recent comments by Mayor Naheed Nenshi that Calgary’s ban on public events until June 30 includes CFL and NHL games should those leagues resume before then.

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced last week that Canada’s largest city is cancelling events through June 30 that require city permission. That ban did not extend to sporting events although provincial gathering bans would factor in.

“We respect the decisions being made by the federal government, provinces and municipalities on behalf of our safety and we will continue to follow their directives,” Ambrosie said.

