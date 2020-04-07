Health

COVID-19 pandemic forces CFL to postpone start of season

Avatar
By Global News
covid-19-pandemic-forces-cfl-to-postpone-start-of-season

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Central Mountain Air suspends cheduled flight schedule

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. - Central Mountain Air (CMA) has announced its scheduled flights have been suspended while charters...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Alberta minister says patience running short for federal energy industry aid

Alberta's energy minister says patience in her province is wearing thin for a promised aid package from the federal...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Group of First Nations want to launch fight of Trans Mountain pipeline approval

VANCOUVER — A group of British Columbia First Nations says it will appeal a decision on the the Trans Mountain...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The CFL is the latest league to postpone play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league, which was slated to kick off the regular season on June 11, announced Tuesday that the season won’t start before the beginning of July.

“Like our fellow Canadians, we in the CFL are striving to meet today’s challenges with both pragmatism and hope,” commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We are pragmatic enough to see our country still has sacrifice and hard work ahead of it.”


Tweet This

The announcement follows recent comments by Mayor Naheed Nenshi that Calgary’s ban on public events until June 30 includes CFL and NHL games should those leagues resume before then.

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced last week that Canada’s largest city is cancelling events through June 30 that require city permission. That ban did not extend to sporting events although provincial gathering bans would factor in.

Story continues below advertisement

“We respect the decisions being made by the federal government, provinces and municipalities on behalf of our safety and we will continue to follow their directives,” Ambrosie said.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCentral Mountain Air suspends cheduled flight schedule
Next articleThis is what can happen to your lungs when you have coronavirus

More Articles Like This

Guelph, Ont., company to develop blood test for COVID-19 immunity

Health Global News - 0
A Guelph, Ont., biopharmaceutical company says it is developing one of Canada’s first blood tests to determine whether a person is immune to COVID-19. PlantForm...
Read more

This is what can happen to your lungs when you have coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across Canada, infecting people young and old — and, in severe cases, it can leave a lasting mark...
Read more

2nd resident of Kitchener retirement home dies from COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Waterloo Public Health says that a second resident at a retirement home in Kitchener has died from COVID-19. The news comes after another resident at...
Read more

Ontario reports 379 new coronavirus cases, total reaches 4,726 and 153 deaths

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 379 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 21 deaths, bringing the provincial total to 4,726 cases. The death toll has risen to 153. The...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv