Health

COVID-19 pandemic may set fight against malaria back by 20 years: WHO

Avatar
By Global News
covid-19-pandemic-may-set-fight-against-malaria-back-by-20-years:-who

Must Read

NewsGlobal News - 0

Nursing home coronavirus deaths rise; $22.4B paid out in emergency benefits

TORONTO — Dozens more deaths in long-term care homes were reported Friday as new figures indicated the extent of...
Read more
HealthTracy Teves - 0

Increase in scams since BC Hydro announced bill help

VANCOUVER, B.C. - BC Hydro is warning customers that it has seen an increase in reported scams in April 2020...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Nursing home coronavirus deaths rise; $22.4B paid out in emergency benefits

TORONTO — Dozens more deaths in long-term care homes were reported Friday as new figures indicated the extent of...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

One of the hard lessons the World Health Organization learned during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa was this: Other diseases can be forgotten and take a deadlier toll.

The WHO is now warning that the battle against malaria in sub-Saharan Africa, where it already kills hundreds of thousands of people a year, could be set back by 20 years as countries focus energy and resources on containing the coronavirus.

The WHO said new projections indicate that in a worst-case scenario, 769,000 people could die of malaria in sub-Saharan Africa this year as campaigns to combat it are interrupted. That’s more than double the deaths in the last detailed count two years ago, when more than 360,000 people died, and would be the worst figures for the region since 2000.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We must not turn back the clock,” Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, said Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

While health experts express fears that the coronavirus pandemic could erode the global fight against many diseases, sub-Saharan Africa is by far the worst affected by malaria. It had 93% of the world’s cases and 94% of deaths in 2018,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous article10 new coronavirus cases, 10 recoveries in London-Middlesex, health unit says

More Articles Like This

10 new coronavirus cases, 10 recoveries in London-Middlesex, health unit says

Health Global News - 0
The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in London and Middlesex rose to 357 on Friday after health officials with the Middlesex-London Health...
Read more

Increase in scams since BC Hydro announced bill help

Health Tracy Teves - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - BC Hydro is warning customers that it has seen an increase in reported scams in April 2020 compared to March 2020. According to...
Read more

Blaine Higgs to present first phase of New Brunswick COVID-19 recovery plan

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick is set to reveal the first phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan on Friday. Blaine Higgs will appear along with the leaders of...
Read more

‘It has been hectic’: First Nation in Alberta fighting COVID-19 case, annual floods

Health Global News - 0
Chief Jim Badger of Sucker Creek First Nation has the unenviable job of dealing with annual flooding in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. “It...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv