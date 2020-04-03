covid-19-pandemic-taking-toll-on-canadians’-mental-health:-survey

According to a recent survey by Morneau Shepell, the majority of Canadians are finding that the COVID-19 pandemic is having a negative impact on their mental health.

In the latest Mental Health Index released by Morneau Shepell, mental health has dropped 12 points to 63, a score typically only seen when people are experiencing major life disruptions and mental health risk.

The results aren’t surprising for Danielle Whalen, the director of clinical services with Atlantic Wellness.

“I think it’s the uncertainty for one, of when will this end and when will we know when we can go back to our regular everyday schedules and lifestyles,” said Whalen.

“I think as well it’s how unexpected this was.”



The pandemic is impacting people in different ways, and what is triggering stress and anxiety in people differs from person to person.

For Halifax resident Sarah Parker, the biggest challenge is not having her normal supports available, she says.

“One of the major resources I’m missing right now is HRM public libraries,” said Parker.

“It’s a huge central part of the community and for myself it’s a way to socialize, to meet people. I use it for access to computers and printers.”

Parker says she’s been diagnosed with depression in the past, but with guidance she’s been taking good care of her mental health.

