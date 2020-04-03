Health

COVID-19 researcher gains Canadian citizenship through historic virtual ceremony

By Global News
Global News

A University of Manitoba professor who has gained government funding to research solutions to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic was granted Canadian citizenship — without having to leave his home.

Dr. Adolf Ng took part in the first-ever virtual citizenship ceremony Thursday, according to a social media post from Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada, in order to meet what they called an “urgent need to facilitate COVID-19 research.”

“His new Canadian citizenship and passport allows him to perform essential work related to combatting COVID-19 and saving Canadian lives,” the ministry said in a follow-up Tweet.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

His new Canadian citizenship and passport allows him to perform essential work related to combatting #COVID19 and saving Canadian lives.

Please note that all citizenship ceremonies and citizenship tests remain cancelled until further notice.

— IRCC (@CitImmCanada) April 3, 2020

Citizenship ceremonies and tests have been otherwise cancelled due to the pandemic and resulting public health orders prohibiting large public gatherings.

Ng, who teaches supply chain management at U of M’s Asper School of Business, received $258,900 from Research Manitoba last month for research projects in both Canada and Wuhan, China, to find solutions to supply chain issues in Canada.

2:27Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau closes Canadian borders to foreign travellers

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau closes Canadian borders to foreign travellers

The research project is one of dozens that have been partially funded by the federal government in order to ramp up Canada’s research and development into solutions to battle the pandemic,

