Health

Crowded shelter or $880 fine? Homeless face ‘impossible’ coronavirus choice

Avatar
By Global News
crowded-shelter-or-$880-fine?-homeless-face-‘impossible’-coronavirus-choice

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

COVID-19 cases in Alberta now over 5,000 as of Wednesday

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, onWednesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Minor Baseball could start June 1, pending COVID-19 pandemic situation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North Peace Minor Baseball has provided an update regarding the COVID-19 pandemic situation for...
Read more
HealthMoira Wyton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee - 0

Traditional News Media Were Already Ill. COVID-19 Is Killing Some

Local reporting is being kneecapped by pandemic-driven cuts to media outlets across B.C. at a time when...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

On Monday, a brother and sister watched as the makeshift shelters they were living in were dismantled and their community ordered to disperse.

The siblings had been part of a group who’d set up camp on private property in Hamilton, Ont., before the owner ultimately decided he wanted them out.

Now, they were trying to figure out where to sleep.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As an inner-city doctor working with the Hamilton Social Medicine Response Team, which caters to people who can’t easily access healthcare in traditional ways, many of Dr. Jill Wiwcharuk’s clients do not have homes — this brother and sister included.

Where to next? They had two dogs and each other, making it hard to go to a shelter and still stick together. Sticking together was non-negotiable.

Story continues below advertisement

“They opted to sleep rough,” Wiwcharuk says, meaning they opted to sleep outside. It was just a question of where.

“In discussing where they were going to go, one of the options was a place that (the brother) had been before at a city park,” she says. “But he said he had received over 15 tickets for having been there in the past.”

That’s thousands of dollars in tickets,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleTwo arrested in Surrey, B.C., in connection to $33,000 in stolen CERB cheques, refunds

More Articles Like This

Two arrested in Surrey, B.C., in connection to $33,000 in stolen CERB cheques, refunds

Health Global News - 0
The RCMP say they’ve arrested two people after recovering $33,000 worth of government-issued cheques that were allegedly stolen from several places in British Columbia’s...
Read more

COVID-19 cases in Alberta now over 5,000 as of Wednesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, onWednesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta. According to the Province of...
Read more

Guelph, Ont., researchers study coronavirus infection in pets

Health Global News - 0
Researchers at the Ontario Veterinary College in Guelph, Ont. are trying to figure out why some pets get infected with the novel coronavirus and...
Read more

NDP demands inquiry into Alberta meat plant COVID-19 protocols as Cargill plans reopening

Health Global News - 0
As the Cargill Meat Solutions plant in High River, Alta., gets set to restart its operations, the Opposition NDP is calling for an inquiry...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv