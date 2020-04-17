HealthNewsRegional

Curve for COVID-19 cases starting to flatten in BC, says Provincial Health Officer

By Scott Brooks
Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry

Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says British Columbia is flattening the curve and is experiencing a slowing rate of new diagnoses and stabilization of COVID-19 patients in hospital, as shown in modelling released on Friday.

According to Henry, the slowdown is due to public health action and while the rate is slowing, people must continue to practice physical distancing in order to keep the rate low and could continue for the next 12 to 18 months before a vaccine is released.

Deputy Minister of Health, Stephen Brown, says the Province is prepared and well equipped, with ventilators and beds, to deal with critical ill patients.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for the healthcare system, Henry says the plan is to try and get the system working again by the middle of May.

