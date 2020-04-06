Daughter of N.S. woman with COVID-19 frustrated by lack of communication with nursing home

An 87-year-old woman at The Magnolia residential care home in Enfield, N.S., has been quarantined in her room since she tested positive for COVID-19 almost a week ago.

She’s one of the 293 confirmed cases in the province as of Monday, and her daughter, Heather Comeau, says her mother is still unsure of what’s going on.

“It’s very frustrating because my mother is claustrophobic and she doesn’t understand why she’s in the room,” said Comeau in a phone interview with Global last Wednesday, who would not disclose her mother’s name for safety reasons.

“We’ve tried to tell her that there’s a virus, but the [nursing home] told me not to tell her what she has because they don’t want her to panic, so she is really anxious,”

On April 1, the province announced that among the infected individuals is a staff member at The Magnolia residential care home in Enfield.

That makes three staff members and two residents of The Magnolia who have tested positive, which includes Comeau’s mother.

In the meantime, Comeau has been speaking to her mother,

