David Ayres, Zamboni driver and emergency goalie, launches fund for kidney patients

By Global News
Global News

Two months after he rocketed to fame as an emergency backup goaltender for the Carolina Hurricanes, David Ayres is turning that fame toward a good cause.

The 42-year-old has teamed up with the Kidney Foundation of Canada to kick-start an emergency fund to help those with kidney disease get the help they need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Ayres, the initiative is a deeply personal one.

At the age of 27, around 15 years before he would stun audiences and help the Hurricanes take a crucial 6-3 victory over Toronto, the Zamboni driver, Maple Leafs practice goaltender, and Mattamy Athletic Centre operations manager received a kidney transplant from his mother after being diagnosed with kidney disease.

I couldn’t see anybody,” Ayres recalled on Friday of his 17-day stint in a hospital intensive care unit early on when he began having kidney problems.

His hospital stay coincided with the SARS outbreak, which would infect 247 people in Canada, half of them health-care workers, and leave 44 dead.

“You couldn’t tell the difference between who the nurses were that came in,” he told Global News Radio 980 CFPL’s Devon Peacock.

