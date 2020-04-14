News

Dawson Creek motor vehicle crash sends one person to hospital

By Tracy Teves
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – RCMP were called to a single-vehicle collision on the Dangerous Goods Route that sent one person to hospital.

On Sunday, April 13th, 2020, at 2:19 AM, Dawson Creek RCMP were called to a single vehicle collision on the Dangerous Goods Route at Adams Rd.

Police and emergency services personnel immediately attended the scene. One female passenger received significant injuries and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The investigation is ongoing and police allege alcohol was involved. The driver could face charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash is asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250 784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477

