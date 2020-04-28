NewsRegional

Dawson Creek RCMP looking for missing 71-year-old

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
The RCMP have released this photo of Francis Lee Courvoisier and the vehicle he was last seen driving on Monday

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP needs the public’s help to locate 71-year-old Francis Lee Courvoisier.

Francis, or better known as Lee, has been missing since Monday, April 27, 2020. The RCMP received a missing person report for Francis Lee Courvoisier at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and said he was last seen driving a 2010 dark grey Chevrolet Impala with B.C. place JR250L.

Francis is described as:

  • Caucasian male 
  • 5’8 (173 cms)
  • 180 lbs (82 kgs)
  • Hazel eyes
  • Eyeglasses
  • Brown hair
  • Wearing a green jacket, Black loafers and ball cap
The RCMP says he could be confused/lost and may have parked the vehicle on a side road for a nap. Please call 911 if you locate Lee or his car.

