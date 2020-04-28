Dawson Creek RCMP looking for missing 71-year-old

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP needs the public’s help to locate 71-year-old Francis Lee Courvoisier.

Francis, or better known as Lee, has been missing since Monday, April 27, 2020. The RCMP received a missing person report for Francis Lee Courvoisier at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and said he was last seen driving a 2010 dark grey Chevrolet Impala with B.C. place JR250L.

Francis is described as:

Caucasian male

5’8 (173 cms)

180 lbs (82 kgs)

Hazel eyes

Eyeglasses

Brown hair

Wearing a green jacket, Black loafers and ball cap

The RCMP says he could be confused/lost and may have parked the vehicle on a side road for a nap. Please call 911 if you locate Lee or his car.