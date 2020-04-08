Dawson Creek RCMP looking to identify woman linked to theft

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman in order to solve a recent theft in the community.

On Tuesday, April 7, RCMP say they were called to the scene of a theft at a local business.

According to Police, an unknown woman walked into the store, put numerous items in a basket and left the store without paying for them.

RCMP say a witness reported that the suspect was last seen headed towards 15th Street.

Police immediately made patrols but the woman was not found.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are being asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.