Dawson Creek RCMP need help identifying person in connection with recent theft

By Tracy Teves
The Dawson Creek RCMP have released this photo in connection with the robbery

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP needs the public’s help in identifying a person in connection with a recent theft at Walmart.

On Wednesday, April 8th, 2020, at 7:05 PM, Dawson Creek RCMP were called to the local Walmart for a report of a shoplifting.

An employee spotted the alleged thief, and when confronted outside of the business, the man fled in a grey Hyundai Accent. It is believed that approximately $600 in merchandise was taken.

The person in question is described as;

  • Caucasian male
  • 6′ 1
  • He was wearing glasses, a black and white shirt and jeans.

The RCMP say he was last seen getting into the passenger seat of a grey Hyundai Accent.
The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250 787 3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

