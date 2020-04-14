Dawson Creek RCMP need help identifying person in connection with recent theft

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP needs the public’s help in identifying a person in connection with a recent theft at Walmart.

On Wednesday, April 8th, 2020, at 7:05 PM, Dawson Creek RCMP were called to the local Walmart for a report of a shoplifting.

An employee spotted the alleged thief, and when confronted outside of the business, the man fled in a grey Hyundai Accent. It is believed that approximately $600 in merchandise was taken.

The person in question is described as;

Caucasian male

6′ 1

He was wearing glasses, a black and white shirt and jeans.

The RCMP say he was last seen getting into the passenger seat of a grey Hyundai Accent.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250 787 3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.