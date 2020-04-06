denmark-prepares-to-ease-coronavirus-lockdown-as-deaths-stabilize

Denmark plans to reopen day care centers and schools on April 15 as a first step to gradually relax a three-week lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the country’s prime minister said on Monday.

The Nordic country, which was one of the first in Europe to shut down, has seen the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths stabilize over the past week.

It is now trying to balance the need to keep its population safe and the economic risks of a deep recession, tough decisions that many other governments around the world have lying ahead of them.

“This will probably be a bit like walking the tightrope. If we stand still along the way we could fall and if we go too fast it can go wrong. Therefore, we must take one cautious step at a time,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a media briefing.

Denmark on March 11 announced closure of schools,

