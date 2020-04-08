deputy-minister-of-global-affairs-canada-tests-positive-for-covid-19,-agency-says

Posted April 7, 2020 7:35 pm

The deputy minister of Global Affairs Canada has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the agency confirmed to Global News on Tuesday.

“We can confirm that Deputy Minister Marta Morgan has tested positive for COVID-19,” read a statement from Global Affairs.

“The deputy is exhibiting mild symptoms and is in good spirits. She is in regular contact with local health officials and is self-isolating for the duration of the illness.”

Global Affairs said it has since taken “appropriate measures” including contact tracing to prevent the spread of the virus among its employees.

