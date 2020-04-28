Health

Disability advocates warned B.C. health officials for weeks about COVID-19 hospital restrictions

Avatar
By Global News
disability-advocates-warned-bc.-health-officials-for-weeks-about-covid-19-hospital-restrictions

Must Read

NewsGlobal News - 0

Can COVID-19 spread through HVAC systems? Canadian researchers seek to find out

The novel coronavirus is mainly spread through close contact, but a group of mechanical engineers at a Canadian university...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Schools to reopen a possibility, says Provincial Health Officials

VICTORIA, B.C. - During Monday's Provincial update on COVID-19, Health Officials talked about the reopening of business and industry,...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Can COVID-19 spread through HVAC systems? Canadian researchers seek to find out

The novel coronavirus is mainly spread through close contact, but a group of mechanical engineers at a Canadian university...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

More than a month before Ariis Knight died alone in hospital, disability advocates had been sounding the alarm about the need for people with disabilities to have access to family or support staff despite COVID-19 hospital restrictions.

“This case was 100 per cent predictable, 100 per cent preventable,” said Tim Louis, a member of the advocacy group and long-time disability activist.

“We put them on notice, the ball was in their court,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Global News has obtained e-mails between the working group and senior officials from B.C.’s Ministry of Health that show the back-and-forth correspondence spanning a number of weeks.

Louis described the correspondence as “disappointing,” saying the government response was to “defer to others with no commitment to follow up themselves.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ariis Knight was non-verbal and lived with cerebral palsy. The only way the 40-year-old could communicate was through eye movements and facial expressions. It was a subtle language that family and support staff say took years to learn.

Knight was admitted to Peach Arch Hospital on April 15 due to vomiting, fever and congestion but staff didn’t believe she had COVID-19.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleTrump says coronavirus testing ‘not going to be a problem’ under new rules

More Articles Like This

Trump says coronavirus testing ‘not going to be a problem’ under new rules

Health Global News - 0
The White House released new guidelines Monday aimed at answering criticism that America’s coronavirus testing has been too slow, and President Donald Trump tried...
Read more

Coronavirus: What we know about Quebec’s plan to reopen elementary schools, daycares

Health Global News - 0
The Quebec government has unveiled its long-awaited education plan after all establishments were closed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The progressive reopening comes after...
Read more

Brazil eyes restart of soccer games, businesses as coronavirus cases top 66,000

Health Global News - 0
Brazil’s government is working on a plan to gradually reopen economic activity that has been shuttered in efforts to contain the spread of the...
Read more

Schools to reopen a possibility, says Provincial Health Officials

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - During Monday's Provincial update on COVID-19, Health Officials talked about the reopening of business and industry, which may also include the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv