District of Chetwynd warning residents of high water levels

CHETWYND, B.C. – The District of Chetwynd is warning residents of extremely high water levels in area creeks.

The District is asking residents to stay away from the water’s edge. Banks around area creeks are slippery, and the water may undercut the bank.

Water levels in creeks around the community are high with extreme flow levels.

If you see water cresting the top of any banks in flood-prone areas, call the District at 250-401-4100.

In 2016, the District declared a state of emergency after local creeks caused significant flooding in the community.