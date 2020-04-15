News

District of Taylor reschedules public consultation on proposed 2020-2024 financial budget

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
District of Taylor office. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

District of Taylor reschedules public consultation on proposed 2020-2024 financial budget

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has rescheduled the public consultation meeting regarding the District’s proposed financial budget...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Driver sent to hospital after single vehicle rollover

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A driver was sent to hospital after a single vehicle rollover on the Alaska...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

City parks will remain open at this time

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the City's Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) update, it was said that the city parks...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor has rescheduled the public consultation meeting regarding the District’s proposed financial budget for 2020-2024.

The meeting, originally scheduled for Monday, April 20, is now scheduled to take place on Monday, May 4.

According to the District, the public consultation meeting will provide residents the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback to mayor and council on the proposed financial budget.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Due to physical distancing requirements, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the District is asking residents to submit their questions and comments to Executive Assistant, Lisa Ford, by phone at 250-789-3392 or email lford@districtoftaylor.com.

All questions must be submitted by Thursday, April 30 at 4:30 p.m., and all questions will be presented at the public meeting on Monday, May 4, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the District of Taylor Office.

Following public consultation, Council will then look to adopt the bylaw for the 2020-2024 financial budget.

Previous articleP.E.I. reports 1st case of COVID-19 in a week; 3 new cases in N.L.

More Articles Like This

Driver sent to hospital after single vehicle rollover

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A driver was sent to hospital after a single vehicle rollover on the Alaska Highway. On Tuesday night, April 14,...
Read more

City parks will remain open at this time

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the City's Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) update, it was said that the city parks would remain open at this...
Read more

Province to install portable toilets for truckers

Health Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial government is installing portable toilets at several commercial vehicle pullouts, inspection stations and chain-up locations throughout the province to...
Read more

Coronavirus: 32 cases identified in Nova Scotia, bringing total to 549

News Global News - 0
Thirty-two new cases have been identified in Nova Scotia, bringing the provincial total to 549. READ MORE: Modelling projects between 1,453 and 6,269 cases in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv