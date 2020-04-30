News

District of Taylor to host public consultation on proposed 2020-2024 financial budget

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
District of Taylor office. Photo by Scott Brooks

Avatar
Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor is hosting a public consultation meeting regarding the District’s proposed financial budget for 2020-2024.

The meeting, originally scheduled for Monday, April 20, is now taking place on Monday, May 4.

According to the District, the public consultation meeting will provide residents the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback to mayor and council on the proposed financial budget.

Due to physical distancing requirements, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the District had asked residents to submit their questions and comments to Executive Assistant, Lisa Ford.

All questions will be presented at the public meeting on Monday, May 4, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the District of Taylor Office.

Following public consultation, Council will then look to adopt the bylaw for the 2020-2024 financial budget.

