District of Taylor Volunteer Fire Fighters to offer birthday drive-by

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor Fire and Rescue has joined Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Fire Departments to offer drive-by birthdays.

The department’s volunteer firefighters will run the program in Taylor. The program will be for kids between the ages of two and 12 and for seniors who are over 65.

The program is open to those who live in the municipal boundaries of the District of Taylor.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Fire Department is asking for a minimum of 24 hours notice to schedule a visit.

To schedule your drive-by, email taylorfirefighters@gmail.com or call 778-256-3246.

The City of Fort St. John and the City of Dawson Creek Fire Departments also announced similar services this week. All three fire departments have stressed their priority is emergency response.