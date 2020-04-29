News

Doctors communicating with baby monitors in sealed rooms due to coronavirus

Avatar
By Global News

Must Read

NewsGlobal News - 0

Doctors communicating with baby monitors in sealed rooms due to coronavirus

While hospitals were scrambling for ventilators, masks and gloves in preparation for a COVID-19 surge, many were also installing...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total COVID-19 cases now up to 4,850 in Alberta, recovery rate at 1,800 as of Tuesday

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Virtual events to be held for Vertical Slam and Sadownik Memorial Run

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Directors of the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge have announced, due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

While hospitals were scrambling for ventilators, masks and gloves in preparation for a COVID-19 surge, many were also installing baby monitors in emergency departments and intensive care units.

Since all critically ill patients with breathing problems need to be treated as suspected COVID-19 cases, resuscitation and emergency treatment has to take place in a sealed room.

Although hands-free voice-activated technologies are increasingly common in homes, many hospitals don’t have them.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“As we were preparing for a surge in COVID-19 cases, we realized we were going to need a way to communicate from inside a room to the outside of the room without breaking negative pressure seals,” says Dr. Shawn Mondoux, an emergency physician and lead for quality and safety in his department at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hamilton.

A system of “clean” and “dirty” teams has been adopted in many hospitals instead of the usual approach of “all hands on deck in the room,” says Mondoux.

Story continues below advertisement

With this new protocol they encountered a new issue: the “dirty” team of doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists in a resuscitation room needs to communicate with the outside “clean” team to get medicines,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleUse of Vancouver’s overdose prevention sites down amid COVID-19 crisis
Next articleCoronavirus: Heartbroken brothers reflect as parents die 9 days apart at Toronto nursing home

More Articles Like This

Total COVID-19 cases now up to 4,850 in Alberta, recovery rate at 1,800 as of Tuesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta. According to the Province...
Read more

Virtual events to be held for Vertical Slam and Sadownik Memorial Run

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Directors of the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge have announced, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be hosting virtual...
Read more

Doctors communicating with baby monitors in sealed rooms due to coronavirus

News Global News - 0
While hospitals were scrambling for ventilators, masks and gloves in preparation for a COVID-19 surge, many were also installing baby monitors in emergency departments...
Read more

Total cases of COVID-19 now up to 45 in Northern Health, 2,053 total across BC

Health Scott Brooks - 0
CORRECTION - Dr. Henry provided the wrong number for recoveries. The number is higher, at 1,231. VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv