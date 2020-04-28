News

Doctors communicating with baby monitors in sealed rooms due to coronavirus

Avatar
By Global News

Must Read

NewsGlobal News - 0

Doctors communicating with baby monitors in sealed rooms due to coronavirus

While hospitals were scrambling for ventilators, masks and gloves in preparation for a COVID-19 surge, many were also installing...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total cases of COVID-19 now up to 45 in Northern Health, 2,053 total across BC

CORRECTION - Dr. Henry provided the wrong number for recoveries. The number is higher, at 1,231. VICTORIA, B.C. –...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Morgan Churchill wins B.C. Achievement Community Award

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Librarian Morgan Churchill is one of this year's recipients...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

While hospitals were scrambling for ventilators, masks and gloves in preparation for a COVID-19 surge, many were also installing baby monitors in emergency departments and intensive care units.

Since all critically ill patients with breathing problems need to be treated as suspected COVID-19 cases, resuscitation and emergency treatment has to take place in a sealed room.

Although hands-free voice-activated technologies are increasingly common in homes, many hospitals don’t have them.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“As we were preparing for a surge in COVID-19 cases, we realized we were going to need a way to communicate from inside a room to the outside of the room without breaking negative pressure seals,” says Dr. Shawn Mondoux, an emergency physician and lead for quality and safety in his department at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hamilton.

A system of “clean” and “dirty” teams has been adopted in many hospitals instead of the usual approach of “all hands on deck in the room,” says Mondoux.

Story continues below advertisement

With this new protocol they encountered a new issue: the “dirty” team of doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists in a resuscitation room needs to communicate with the outside “clean” team to get medicines,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleTotal cases of COVID-19 now up to 45 in Northern Health, 2,053 total across BC
Next articleGuelph man charged after coughing on officers, claiming to have coronavirus: London police

More Articles Like This

Total cases of COVID-19 now up to 45 in Northern Health, 2,053 total across BC

Health Scott Brooks - 0
CORRECTION - Dr. Henry provided the wrong number for recoveries. The number is higher, at 1,231. VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed...
Read more

Morgan Churchill wins B.C. Achievement Community Award

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Librarian Morgan Churchill is one of this year's recipients of the B.C. Achievement Community...
Read more

Northern Health reminds residents COVID-19 testing open to anyone with symptoms

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health says testing for COVID-19 is open to anyone with symptoms after consultation with a Doctor.
Read more

Vermilion Energy posts $1.3-billion loss on oil and gas assets writedown

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — A $1.2-billion writedown in the value of its oil and gas assets around the world due to low global commodity prices resulted in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv