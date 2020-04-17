does-spike-in-coronavirus-deaths-signal-a-real-trend?-watch-and-see,-expert-says

Canada’s deaths from the novel coronavirus spiked dramatically Thursday to 183, roughly three times the total the country saw as recently as Monday.

The numbers were released Thursday evening by Health Canada.

The bulk of the newly reported deaths — 143 of them — came from Quebec. Nearly all the rest were in Ontario.

However, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said most of the newly recorded deaths had not occurred over the last day but were added following a change in data collection methods.

While daily deaths have increased steadily this week, University of Toronto epidemiologist Ashleigh Tuite says we shouldn’t make too much of the toll reported Thursday unless it’s repeated.

“I think, probably, I would discount the data point from yesterday and see what happens today,” she says.

(Quebec data has spiked in this way before. In March, numbers on positive tests increased sharply after the province changed its rules on how tests were counted.)

