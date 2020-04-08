Health

Don’t politicize coronavirus unless you want ‘many more body bags’: WHO director-general

The director-general of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned world leaders to not politicize the response to COVID-19, saying doing so will lead to more deaths.

Tedros made the comments at a WHO press briefing Wednesday in response to a question about recent comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Trump said he would put a “very powerful hold” on money sent to the WHO, adding that they “missed the call” on the pandemic.

When asked whether placing a hold on the organization was the right thing to do amid a pandemic minutes later, Trump backtracked and said he was going to “look at” doing it.

He also criticized the WHO as being too “China-centric.”

The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

Tedros on Wednesday said politicians should refrain from using the virus to score political points.

