Don’t wait to vaccinate kids during the coronavirus outbreak, doctors say

By Global News
Global News

Canadian residents have been asked to stay home when possible in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

That means only going out in public when you need something essential, like groceries. But for parents of young children, does a trip to the doctor’s office for vaccinations count as essential — or does it pose unnecessary risk?

The Canadian Paediatrics Society (CPS) “strongly recommends” that a child’s routine immunization schedule be maintained throughout the pandemic.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Any delay or omission in scheduled vaccines puts children at risk for common and serious childhood infections such as pneumococcal disease, measles and pertussis,” a spokesperson for the CPS said in an email to Global News.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, agrees. On Sunday, she tweeted that “vaccination is an essential activity.”

“It’s normal to feel concerned about visiting a doctor’s office or clinic at this time, but please know that health-care providers have precautions in place to prevent the spread of infection, like screening and physical distancing,” Tam said.

