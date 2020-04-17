Health

Drinking alcohol can increase risk of coronavirus infection: WHO

Avatar
By Global News
drinking-alcohol-can-increase-risk-of-coronavirus-infection:-who

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trudeau says $1.7B coming for orphaned-well cleanups

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will support work in the oil and gas sector...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Freeze carbon tax, delay new climate regs during virus crisis, oil lobby asks

OTTAWA — Canada's oil and gas producers have asked the federal government to freeze the carbon tax and delay...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in the North

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As the new coronavirus pandemic keeps millions confined to their homes, people are searching for new ways to pass the time — and for a portion of Canadians, this means drinking more alcohol.

A recent Nanos poll commissioned by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction found 25 per cent of Canadians between the ages of 35 and 54 reported an increase in the amount of alcohol they drunk during isolation.

For those between the ages of 18 and 34, some 21 per cent say they’ve had the same experience since adopting physical distancing measures.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Bad acne? Here’s why coronavirus isolation might be to blame

A similar story is playing out in countries around the world — and experts worry the rise is, in part, due to misinformation about the effects alcohol can have on the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

In early March, a fake letter appearing to be from a U.S. hospital circulated on Facebook for days, stating “consuming alcohol beverages may help to reduce the risk of infection by the novel coronavirus.” This was just one of many examples of misinformation circulating about coronavirus.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous article564 new coronavirus cases in Ontario and 55 deaths, total rises to 9,525 cases with 478 deaths

More Articles Like This

564 new coronavirus cases in Ontario and 55 deaths, total rises to 9,525 cases with 478 deaths

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 564 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and 55 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 9,525 cases. The death toll...
Read more

Canada is flattening the coronavirus curve. That’s ‘good news,’ expert explains

Health Global News - 0
Canadians have closed schools and shut down large parts of the economy to deal with the threat of the novel coronavirus. Encouragingly, public health experts...
Read more

Long-term care homes with the most coronavirus deaths in Canada

Health Global News - 0
Earlier this week, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam announced half of Canada’s coronavirus deaths stem from outbreaks in long-term care facilities for...
Read more

Can coronavirus live on your mail, packages?

Health Global News - 0
With more of us online shopping these days or relying on shipped products, our mailboxes may be getting full. While health officials urge Canadians to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv