drinking-alcohol-can-increase-risk-of-coronavirus-infection:-who

As the new coronavirus pandemic keeps millions confined to their homes, people are searching for new ways to pass the time — and for a portion of Canadians, this means drinking more alcohol.

A recent Nanos poll commissioned by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction found 25 per cent of Canadians between the ages of 35 and 54 reported an increase in the amount of alcohol they drunk during isolation.

For those between the ages of 18 and 34, some 21 per cent say they’ve had the same experience since adopting physical distancing measures.

A similar story is playing out in countries around the world — and experts worry the rise is, in part, due to misinformation about the effects alcohol can have on the virus.

In early March, a fake letter appearing to be from a U.S. hospital circulated on Facebook for days, stating “consuming alcohol beverages may help to reduce the risk of infection by the novel coronavirus.” This was just one of many examples of misinformation circulating about coronavirus.

