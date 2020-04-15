News

Driver sent to hospital after single vehicle rollover

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A driver was sent to hospital after a single vehicle rollover on the Alaska Highway.

On Tuesday night, April 14, at around 9:00 p.m., Fort St. John RCMP say they received a report of a single vehicle rollover which occurred on the Alaska Highway, just north of the intersection at Highway 29.

Police say the driver was northbound on the Alaska Highway when they lost control while attempting to pass another vehicle and rolled over into a ditch filled with water.

The lone occupant was submerged in water on the southbound side of the road.

Prior to police arrival at the site, passing motorists and a local resident were able to remove the driver from the vehicle and revive them roadside.

The driver was transported to hospital and later flown to Prince George in stable condition.

The investigation into the traffic incident is ongoing.

