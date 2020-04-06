Emergency Operations Centre in full-swing in Fort St John amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a special City of Fort St. John Council meeting, on Monday afternoon, Council received an update on the City’s Emergency Operations Centre for the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Emergency Program Coordinator and Fire Chief, Darrell Blades, the EOC has now been fully staffed for two weeks and have EOC staff working one week on and one week off to ensure there are enough staff and to avoid burn out.

Blades says EOC staff are looking into public washroom access for truckers and according to a recent report, most of the businesses and fast-food restaurants along the Alaska Highway are accommodating truckers.

Since opening on Thursday, Blades says the City’s hotline has received a steady stream of questions concerning COVID-19.

This hotline can be accessed during normal business hours at 250- 787-8193 or email covid19@fortstjohn.ca.