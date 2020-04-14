Health

Employee at Balzac, Alberta Amazon warehouse tests positive for COVID-19

By Global News
Global News

An employee at Amazon’s distribution centre in Balzac, Alta., has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company confirmed.

In an emailed statement, Amazon said it’s supporting the employee, adding they’re recovering from the illness.

Amazon didn’t say when the person tested positive or in what area of the facility they worked.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site,” Timothy Carter, Amazon public relations manager, said.


According to the company, any time a COVID-19 case is confirmed at one of its facilities Amazon shares the news with everyone who works at the site, not just those who have been in close contact with the affected employee.

Amazon said it’s taken a number of extra precautions to protect its staff and the customers they serve,

