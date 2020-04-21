Health

Employee at Ottawa long-term care home tests positive for coronavirus

Avatar
By Global News


Avatar
Global News

A staff member in a city-run long-term care home is among the latest in Ottawa to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Ottawa Public Health has identified 42 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus in the past day, putting the local number of confirmed cases at 899 as of Tuesday.

The local health unit reported that no one in Ottawa died in connection to the virus between Monday and Tuesday, leaving the city’s death toll during the COVID-19 pandemic at 25.





Though the net number of ongoing outbreaks in institutions dropped by one to 18, the City of Ottawa confirmed late Monday that a staff member in a city-run long-term care facility has tested positive for the virus.

In a memo addressed to the mayor and members of council, city staff report that an employee at the Garry J. Armstrong Home tested positive for the virus and is in self-isolation without symptoms.

