Essentials 4 Education provides school supplies to low income families

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A new non-profit group called Essentials 4 Education (E4E) has been formed to be able to provide essential school and personal hygiene supplies to low-income students.

The group is made up of university students, university graduates, and former educational workers. The group says they have experienced the circumstances of many students in the school system in Fort St. John being without essential school supplies.

The group aims to raise awareness of the need as well as collect necessary educational supplies.

Through the E4E Facebook Page, the group is hosting a ‘Teacher Appreciation Giveaway’ running until May 11th, 2020.

E4E also collects donations in the form of good used, or new, condition school supplies to go towards filling supply bags. Extra monetary contributions that the group receives are distributed to Breakfast Programs at local schools after the supply bags are loaded.

If you would like to further information on the program you can email; essentials4education@gmail.com

Or view the FB Page;