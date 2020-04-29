Health

Experimental drug proven effective against coronavirus, biotech company says

Avatar
By Global News
experimental-drug-proven-effective-against-coronavirus,-biotech-company-says

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Essentials 4 Education provides school supplies to low income families

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new non-profit group called Essentials 4 Education (E4E) has been formed to be...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Councillors want residents to support local businesses through gift cards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Councillor Trevor Bolin posted a local Gift Card Challenge on his Facebook account wanting...
Read more
HealthTracy Teves - 0

North Peace Gymnastics cancells programs up to June 30

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Gymnastics Association (NPGA) posted to its Facebook page they are closed...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A biotech company said Wednesday its experimental drug has proved effective against the new coronavirus in a major U.S. government study that put it to a strict test.

Gilead Sciences’s remdesivir would be the first treatment to pass such a test against the virus, which has killed more than 218,000 people since it emerged late last year in China. Having a treatment could have a profound effect on the global pandemic, especially because health officials say any vaccine is likely a year or more away.

The study, run by the National Institutes of Health, tested remdesivir versus usual care in about 800 hospitalized coronavirus patients around the world. The main result is how long it takes patients to recover.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

California-based Gilead gave no details on results Wednesday, but said an announcement is expected soon. NIH officials did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

A statement from the Food and Drug Administration says only that the agency has been talking with Gilead “regarding making remdesivir available to patients as quickly as possible, as appropriate.”

Remdesivir is among many treatments being tested against the coronavirus but was the farthest along in study.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleTrudeau open to ‘voluntary’ coronavirus tracking app but says privacy paramount
Next articleQuebec to gradually lift travel restrictions in some regions amid coronavirus pandemic

More Articles Like This

Quebec to gradually lift travel restrictions in some regions amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
The Quebec government will begin to ease restrictions on travel between its regions next week as the province moves forward with its recovery strategy...
Read more

Trudeau open to ‘voluntary’ coronavirus tracking app but says privacy paramount

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says while there could be a role for using apps and virtual tracking to trace coronavirus cases in Canada, those...
Read more

North Peace Gymnastics cancells programs up to June 30

Health Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Gymnastics Association (NPGA) posted to its Facebook page they are closed till further notice. In the letter,...
Read more

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia announces 20 new cases, additional death at Northwood

Health Global News - 0
There has been another death connected to COVID-19 at Northwood Manor in Halifax, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to 22...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv