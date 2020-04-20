Facebook takes down events about protests against COVID-19 measures in some U.S. states

Facebook Inc said on Monday that it has removed events in Nebraska, New Jersey and California promoting protests against stay-at-home measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the new coronavirus.

But the social media company, which has been under pressure to police harmful content and misinformation related to the pandemic, said it would only take down anti-quarantine protest events if they defied government guidelines.

Stay-at-home orders, which experts say are essential to slow the spread of the virus but which have battered the U.S. economy, have been enacted at the state level.

Facebook said it would align with those directives, and also remove events that defy social distancing guidelines. Facebook is seeking guidance to clarify the scope of state orders in New York, Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Counter-protesters in scrubs block anti-lockdown campaigners in Denver

“Unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook,” said Facebook spokesman Andy Stone.

