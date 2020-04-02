Health

Facing pressure, British government vows 100,000 daily coronavirus tests by end of April

By Global News
Global News

Britain‘s health minister promised a tenfold increase in the number of daily tests for coronavirus by the end of the month after the government faced criticism for failing to roll out mass checks for health workers and the public.

Appearing for the first time on Thursday since recovering from the virus himself and ending a period of self-isolation, Matt Hancock announced a new strategy to ramp up the UK diagnostics industry.

“I am now setting the goal of 100,000 tests per day by the end of this month. That is the goal and I am determined that we will get there,” he told reporters. The current number being conducted is about 10,000 a day.

Britain initially took a restrained approach to the outbreak but Prime Minister Boris Johnson changed tack and imposed stringent social distancing measures after modeling showed a quarter of a million people in the country could die.

More than half of Britons think his government was too slow to order a lockdown, an Ipsos MORI poll showed.

1:38Coronavirus outbreak: Wild goats wander deserted Welsh town under lockdown

Coronavirus outbreak: Wild goats wander deserted Welsh town under lockdown

Johnson has himself tested positive for the virus and is in self-isolation in Downing Street.

The number of coronavirus deaths across the United Kingdom rose to 2,921 as of April 1.

