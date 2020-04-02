Health

‘Fear, anxiety’ for fertility clinic patients as treatments halt amid COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
‘fear,-anxiety’-for-fertility-clinic-patients-as-treatments-halt-amid-covid-19

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

PRRD to review 2020 Regional Grant-in-Aid applications on April 23

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has provided an update in regard to the 2020 Regional...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases up to 1,066 in BC, ethical framework released for health workers

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Wednesday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

City of Dawson Creek to layoff some staff

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City of Dawson Creek has announced they will layoff 75 employees.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Fertility clinics across Canada have stopped initiating treatments as part of the broader pandemic-related suspension of elective medical procedures, leaving patients uncertain as to when, or if, they’ll get their chance at becoming parents.

The closures are in response to a statement earlier this month by the Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society (CFAS) to its approximately 800 members recommending “suspending all diagnostic and elective procedures and surgeries” and “postponing any new cycle starts” other than for fertility preservation purposes related to cancer treatment.

On Tuesday, the CFAS released an update to its members reinforcing this stance, “Given that the number of total cases of COVID-19 (confirmed and probable) continues to rise.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The recommendations affect patients in the midst of, or about to start fertility treatments such as in-vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI) and frozen embryo transfer (FET).

Story continues below advertisement

The president of the CFAS, Eileen McMahon, said the decision was made in consultation with their multidisciplinary board and guided by current federal and provincial public health recommendations.

2:03Why contact tracing is so important for tracking the coronavirus

Why contact tracing is so important for tracking the coronavirus

“If it were up to us, we would continue services if it were safe to do so but it is not safe to do so. We are doing what is necessary to try to limit the spread and contain this pandemic.”

Advertisement

McMahon said that while it has not been determined that it is unsafe to be pregnant at this time,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Trump resists national lockdown, says he wants ‘flexibility’ for states

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Trump resists national lockdown, says he wants ‘flexibility’ for states

Health Global News - 0
President Donald Trump is resisting calls to issue a national stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the new coronavirus despite his administration’s projections...
Read more

How to cope with the ‘new normal’ of COVID-19 lockdowns

Health Global News - 0
With provincial and federal officials signalling that strict social distancing measures meant to reduce the transmission of the novel coronavirus could be in place...
Read more

Coronavirus: Trump says Canadians aboard Florida cruise ship will be repatriated

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 1, 2020 8:18 pm Updated April 1, 2020 8:19 pm Canadian passengers on board a cruise ship where four people have died from the...
Read more

Coronavirus: Here’s why experts, health officials want you to stay away from public parks

Health Global News - 0
On March 25, the City of Toronto announced it will begin closing and taping off all public parks and playgrounds in an effort to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv