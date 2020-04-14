HealthNews

Federal Government attention needed at BRFN to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local MP Bob Zimmer is calling on the Federal Government to provide immediate attention to the Blueberry River First Nation as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Zimmer, there are concerns for the health and safety of the people who live in the community as well as an apparent lack of an emergency response plan to deal with the virus.

On Thursday, April 9, a member of the Blueberry River First Nation was confirmed to have COVID-19 and since Friday, access to the community has been restricted.

Zimmer says the community is now trying to identify those who may have come into contact with the infected person.

Zimmer says residents are concerned and hope the Government will provide assistance to better deal with this situation.

