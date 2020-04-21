Federal Government to provide further support to charities and non-profits

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Government of Canada will be providing further support to charities and non-profits as it recognizes many Canadians are struggling to need additional help.

These Canadians are turning to charities and non-profit organizations that deliver essential services to those in need. Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced an investment of $350 million to support vulnerable Canadians through charities and non-profit organizations that deliver essential services to those in need. According to the Government of Canada, it will provide additional support to charities and non-profit organizations through the Emergency Community Support Fund.

By working to put in place supports for all Canadians facing a tough situation, the government says it recognizes the disproportionate impact COVID-19 is having on the most vulnerable, creating a greater need for community-based organizations.

This investment will flow through national organizations that can get funds quickly to local organizations that serve vulnerable populations.

The Emergency Community Support Fund will support a variety of activities, such as:

Increasing volunteer-based home deliveries of groceries and medications

Providing transportation services, like accompanying or driving seniors or persons with disabilities to appointments

Scaling up helplines that offer information and support

Helping vulnerable Canadians access government benefits

Providing training, supplies, and other required supports to volunteers so they can continue to make their invaluable contributions to the COVID-19 response

Replacing in-person, one-on-one contact and social gatherings with virtual communication through phone calls, texts, teleconferences, or the Internet

The Government says these further supports, are to make sure vulnerable Canadians feeling the financial and social impacts of COVID-19 can get the help they need when they need it most.