fifteen-cases-of-covid-19-in-indigenous-communities-to-date,-canadian-minister-reports

To date, there have been a total of 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indigenous communities, according to Marc Miller.

The federal minister of Indigenous services spoke at a press conference on Thursday. He did not specify where in Canada the communities are located.

“Communities are taking exceptional measures to prevent the spread of virus, including restricting travel in and out of communities, self-isolation and quarantine of returning travellers. And we will continue to adapt plans and provide surge capacity as the situation evolves,” Miller said.

“I will reiterate that handwashing and physical distancing remains one of the most effective ways to prevent and slow the onset of COVID-19.”

(1/2) As of April 1, the #GoC has shipped 275 orders for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including hand sanitizers, N95 masks, isolation shields, and gloves, to First Nations communities to support efforts during the #COVID19 pandemic.

Miller said there is a historical mistrust of government in a number of First Nation communities and this a gap is being filled by Indigenous leadership exceptionally well.

“It does create a barrier to getting that important message out. And as always, Indigenous leadership is stepping up,” Miller said.

