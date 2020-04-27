Health

Fines, snitch lines: Crackdown on coronavirus rule breakers could have consequences

By Global News
Global News

A teenager shooting hoops nets a fine. A man walking his dog gets dinged for where he’s standing. And a father rollerblading alone with his three sons has a run-in with a bylaw officer.

“Who are we hurting?” Oakville, Ont., father Todd Nelson remembers asking the bylaw officer who told him he couldn’t rollerblade with his sons in an empty parking lot on April 10.

“He said, ‘Oh, you’re not going to be like that, are you?’ And I said, ‘I’m just asking a question,’” Nelson told Global News. “And that was it. He said, ‘Give me your ID,’ and next thing you know, we got a ticket.”

Scroll through the database tracking fines levied against Canadians during the coronavirus pandemic and you’ll find a few distinctive, concerning-sounding scenarios.

There is the man who lied about having COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, after being caught allegedly stealing a yacht, the woman who supposedly coughed on a grocery store clerk after she refused to let her buy extra tissues and the person who licked their hands before touching items in a pharmacy.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Canada’s crisis lines see surge in demand amid volunteer, cash crunch

