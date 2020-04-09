Health

First Canadian troops return from Ukraine, in quarantine at Ontario base

Avatar
By Global News
first-canadian-troops-return-from-ukraine,-in-quarantine-at-ontario-base

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases now up to 1,423 in Alberta

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Wednesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Women’s Resource Centre COVID-19 Pandemic Community Response program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Women's Resource Centre (WRC) has launched a COVID-19 Pandemic Community...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

45 new cases of coronavirus in British Columbia, total cases now at 1,336

VICTORIA, B.C. – 45 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, which now brings the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

More than 100 Canadian soldiers have returned home from Ukraine and are in quarantine at an Ontario military base for the next two weeks to ensure they do not have COVID-19.

The troops arrived at Canadian Forces Base Trenton on Tuesday night after spending the past six months in Ukraine, where they had been training local forces to fight Russian-backed separatist forces in the east of the country.

The Department of National Defence says the returning soldiers were required to undergo a medical screening before boarding a Royal Canadian Air Force plane and were all found to be free of COVID-19 symptoms.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:24National Defence union worried over RMC’s continued operations amid coronavirus pandemic

National Defence union worried over RMC’s continued operations amid coronavirus pandemic

Canada has another 100 troops still in Ukraine who are expected to return by the end of the month and are also expected to be housed at CFB Trenton before returning to their homes and families.

Story continues below advertisement

Most of the returning troops, who are being housed at the same hotel as hundreds of Canadians repatriated from overseas when the COVID-19 pandemic first started,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Saskatchewan clinics laying off staff after provincial billing code delays
Next articleCoronavirus: Advocates for Toronto’s homeless plead for major increase in accommodations, testing

More Articles Like This

Number of coronavirus cases now up to 1,423 in Alberta

Health Scott Brooks - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Wednesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta. According to the Province...
Read more

Coronavirus: Advocates for Toronto’s homeless plead for major increase in accommodations, testing

Health Global News - 0
Advocates for Toronto’s homeless population are pleading for urgent action to prevent a large outbreak of coronavirus in the community and in shelters. “Time is...
Read more

Coronavirus: Saskatchewan clinics laying off staff after provincial billing code delays

News Global News - 0
A memo from the provincial government shows new billing codes for specialist physicians across Saskatchewan were effective as of March 24. By April 8, however,...
Read more

Coronavirus: Canada reports 1,391 new cases, 54 deaths as infections top 19,000

Health Global News - 0
Canada now has a confirmed 19,274 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 435 deaths. The rise in numbers comes amid a total of 1,391 cases...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv