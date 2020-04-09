first-canadian-troops-return-from-ukraine,-in-quarantine-at-ontario-base

More than 100 Canadian soldiers have returned home from Ukraine and are in quarantine at an Ontario military base for the next two weeks to ensure they do not have COVID-19.

The troops arrived at Canadian Forces Base Trenton on Tuesday night after spending the past six months in Ukraine, where they had been training local forces to fight Russian-backed separatist forces in the east of the country.

The Department of National Defence says the returning soldiers were required to undergo a medical screening before boarding a Royal Canadian Air Force plane and were all found to be free of COVID-19 symptoms.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:24National Defence union worried over RMC’s continued operations amid coronavirus pandemic

National Defence union worried over RMC’s continued operations amid coronavirus pandemic

Canada has another 100 troops still in Ukraine who are expected to return by the end of the month and are also expected to be housed at CFB Trenton before returning to their homes and families.

Story continues below advertisement

Most of the returning troops, who are being housed at the same hotel as hundreds of Canadians repatriated from overseas when the COVID-19 pandemic first started,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS