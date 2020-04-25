HealthNews

First death reported in First Nations community due to COVID-19

First death reported in First Nations community due to COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – The number of positive cases of COVID-19 increased by 95 in B.C. on Saturday. The total number of cases now sits at 1,948, with 1,137 that have recovered.

Dr. Henry announced the first death in a First Nations community, but wouldn’t say where the person lived. In Northern Health, the number of positive cases is still at 42, with at least four positive cases at the Blueberry River First Nation. Tracy Paquette was the first positive cases reported at the Blueberry River First Nation. The family says that this week Tracy remains in a Prince George Hospital but was moved out of the ICU.

Two outbreaks in the Lower Mainland caused the significant jump in cases Saturday. After extensive testing at the Mission Correctional Facility, 40 new cases were discovered at the facility. A total of 106 inmates have tested positive and 12 staff.

The number of positive cases connected to the Kearl Lake Oilsands project has increased to 11.

The other large outbreak that caused the increase in positive cases came from the Superior Poultry facility. That facility had 16 new positive cases.

Two new deaths were reported on Saturday for a Provincial total of 100.

As for the number of cases in hospitals across the province has dropped, 96 are hospitalized, while 41 are in ICU.

Here are the numbers from each health region in B.C.

  • Vancouver Coastal Health – 778
  • Fraser Health – 853
  • Vancouver Island Health – 115
  • Interior Health – 160
  • Northern Health – 42
